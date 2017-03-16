Marathon County Petsaver: Cleopatra

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Cleopatra, a 9 1/2-month-old cat, is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Marathon County.

Shelter workers say she is friendly and gets along with other cats and doesn't seem to mind dogs.

Her adoption fee is sponsored, meaning she is free to an approved new owner.

If you are interested in her call the shelter in Wausau at 715-845-2810.

The HSMC website is www.catsndogs.org