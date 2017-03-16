State Senate panel votes for Wisconsin Veterans secretary - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

State Senate panel votes for Wisconsin Veterans secretary

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin state Senate committee has voted to approve Gov. Scott Walker's pick as head of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Senate Transportation and Veterans Affairs Committee voted unanimously Thursday to recommend confirmation of Dan Zimmerman to head the department.

Zimmerman's appointment drew support from the president of County Veterans Service Officers and state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars at Thursday's hearing. Zimmerman says he has been working to reach out to various veterans groups and improve conditions at the King veterans home.

Zimmerman is a retired lieutenant colonel and military intelligence officer. He replaces John Scocos, who resigned amid allegations of mismanagement at the veterans home at King.

The full Senate will vote on Zimmerman's confirmation in the coming weeks.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.