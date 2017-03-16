UPDATE: Clark Co. snowboarder snags 2nd gold medal at Special Olympics World Winter Games

An area snowboarder adds more gold to her winnings!

Neillsville native Daina Shilts captured her second gold medal at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Autstria.

Shilts bested her closest competitor by almost 10 seconds with her winning run on the advanced giant slalom.

This was Shilts' final event of the competition.

Two other Wisconsinites are also competing. Cross-country skier Heidi Van Abel of Manitowoc earned a silver for team U.S.A., and alpine skier Kyle Robinson of Ashland won bronze on Sunday.

A Clark County woman is representing the United States in the Special Olympics World Winter Games.

Daina Shilts, of Neilsville, has been a snowboarder in the Special Olympics for 19 years.

She's earned several medals, including gold, both in the World Winter Games and X-Games throughout her career.

She's in Austria now to compete in this year's world competition.

Shilts was expected to be on Good Morning America Friday morning but ABC said Thursday plans could change due to her schedule. You can watch her during the show's 8 a.m. hour.