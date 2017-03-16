SPASH students, staff send off boys basketball team to state tournament

The Stevens Point Area Senior High School boys basketball team left for the WIAA State Tournament Thursday. Students and staff held a rally to send them off.

It's the team's third consecutive year heading to State, and the excitement is still there.

"People want to experience this once in a lifetime, and I get it three times," said Senior Beau Rosenthal. "It never gets old."

Head Coach Scott Anderson seconded that sentiment.

"No it never gets old to go to Madison," he said. "It's the same excitement."

This year was of special significance to Rosenthal.

"This time is more special to me because now I'm a starter," he said. "And the other two times, I came off the bench. So this is more special to me, and I'm trying to leave my mark on SPASH."

The Panthers trumped undefeated Oshkosh last week to advance.

They'll take on Madison Memorial Friday night at 6:35 p.m.