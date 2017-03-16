Antigo mom to stand trial for custody interference

An Antigo woman will stand trial for interfering with the custody of her kids.

A Langlade County judge ruled Thursday that prosecutors have enough evidence against Cathy Brown.

Police say Brown took her son and daughter to South Dakota in December. That's where she was eventually found and arrested in January.

The children are now in the custody of their father.

Brown is jailed on $20,000 cash bond. She is to return to court on April 10th to enter a plea to the felony.