Wheels spinning as GOP looks for traction on health bill

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and ALAN FRAM
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Republicans are pulling in different directions as they strive to get traction for a health care overhaul that's in danger of being dragged down by differences within their own party.

Some GOP governors weighed in Thursday evening in a letter to congressional leaders saying the House bill gives them almost no new flexibility and lacks sufficient resources to protect the vulnerable.

It landed as Republican moderates and conservatives in the House remained split, and senators expressed reservations. Democrats are united in fierce opposition.

President Donald Trump, whose administration initially embraced the House health care bill, has lately called it "very preliminary," and said he's not signing it unless it takes care of his people.

Friday morning health secretary Tom Price is scheduled to meet with the restive House Republican caucus.

