Long before new hacks, US worried by Russian spying efforts

By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. intelligence agencies have been concerned for years about Russian efforts to infiltrate American society and government. Those concerns came long before Russian intelligence agencies stood accused of interfering in the U.S. presidential election and of orchestrating a massive Yahoo data breach.

Many counterintelligence investigations can stretch for years without resulting in criminal charges, preventing the public from having a complete grasp of evidence collected or tactics that are used.

But a few sensational Justice Department prosecutions in the last decade have pulled back the curtain on Russian efforts to recruit university students, gather information on the stock market and on sanctions, sway public opinion through propaganda and even foment political uncertainty. And the hacking allegations make clear that old-fashioned spying techniques have now been augmented by cyber expertise.

