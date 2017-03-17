Torgerson trial: Witnesses implicate Torgerson in Low's killing

The man accused of killing a Wausau woman 6 1/2 years ago and burying her body in some Forest County woods admitted that he did it, several witnesses told a jury Friday.

Doug Koplitz testified he knew Kristopher Torgerson from a jail work release program they were in during 2011 and Torgerson twice told him that he killed 22-year-old Stephanie Low in October 2010. In one admission, Koplitz was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, he said.

"He had told me that he killed Stephanie Low and then he asked me if I would go and help him remove the body and put her somewhere else," said Koplitz.

Several informants testified Friday - the fourth day of a trial expected to go three weeks.

Torgerson, 37, faces three charges in Low's death - first-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery and hiding a corpse. An Eau Claire County jury was picked to hear the evidence because of excessive publicity about the case in Marathon County.

A judge has ordered other witnesses who implicate Torgerson in the killing not be named or videoed for their safety. One witness told jurors he was assaulted by Torgerson while in the Marathon County Jail for being a snitch.

Under cross-examination, one witness who testified what Torgerson told him said he had gone to police one or two times in the past to give police information for something in return.

While taking a car ride in 2011, another witness, who was in a relationship with Torgerson at one point also told jurors that he admitted killing Low.

"That he had killed her, that he stabbed her and then choked her to death," the witness said. "He said she was buried by his girlfriend's cabin."

The defense questioned the woman on statements she made to police in October 2011 where she said she didn't know if Torgerson killed that woman.

Testimony continues Saturday.