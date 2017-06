The mythical mascot of Rhinelander is in the international spotlight, thanks to the author of Harry Potter.

J.K. Rowling has introduced six new "fantastic beasts" in the updated editions of her novel, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

The Hodag is one of them, and is described on her Pottermore website as, a frog-headed creature with long fangs and red glowing eyes. Reputed to be the size of a large dog, the Hodag model looks powerful and rather like a hyena.

You can check out more on the Pottermore website. The new book is available there as well.