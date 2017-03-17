UPDATE: Neillsville woman wins gold in Special Olympics World Wi - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Neillsville woman wins gold in Special Olympics World Winter Games

UPDATE: Neillsville snowboarder Daina Shilts won a gold medal for Team USA in her first event at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria on Saturday.

According to Special Olympics Wisconsin, Shilts won the Advanced Women's Super G competition. She had the fastest race time of any snowboarder, male or female.

She will compete again in the slalom on March 23.

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A Neillsville woman is representing Team USA in the Special Olympic World Winter Games in Austria.

Daina Shilts is a snowboarder and has medaled in the earlier world competitions.

In an interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, Shilts talked about her love of snowboarding - and why it builds up her confidence.

"I am not on the sidelines. I'm included. That means more to me than anything," Shilts said.

Shilts and about 2,700 other athletes from around the globe are taking part in the games.

The opening ceremony is Saturday.

You can watch it on the CW 9.2 starting at 1 p.m.

