Riverlife Park proposed in Wausau's riverfront redevelopment

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A new playground - to be named Riverlife Park - is being proposed in the redevelopment of the east riverfront near downtown Wausau.

Construction of the park, which could include exercise equipment, a climbing wall and ropes course, should begin this summer, Chris Schock, the city's economic development director, said Friday.

"The amenities are unique to the city, unique to the region really," he said. "It will be an addition to the city's other recreational features, totally different from other parks."

Plans call for building the park between the Wausau on the Water Family Entertainment Center and the Bridge Street bridge, a narrow stretch of land of more than an acre, Schock said.

The exact cost of the project is unknown as the final design isn't done yet, but the money will come from the city and contributions from donors, Schock said. "There is already money in the budget for park improvements."

Besides the entertainment center, the riverfront has seen several projects move forward, including a trail, a pedestrian bridge and a wharf for boats and paddlers, in recent months. Plans are also in the works for apartments and some retail space in the area.

The plan for Riverlife Park is expected to come before the proper city council committees in the coming weeks, Schock said.