ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Langlade County transport company is doing its part to get the word out about a missing Antigo girl.

The Antigo Police Department posted a picture on its Facebook page thanking Karl's Transport for putting a Kayla Berg ad on a trailer.

Berg, from Antigo, disappeared in August 2009 when she was 15 years old. Her case was brought into the national spotlight in 2016 when a YouTube video surfaced showing a teen resembling Berg in the background. That video was proven to be fake.

The FBI is currently offering a $20,000 reward for information regarding Kayla Berg's whereabouts.