17 years in prison for Stevens Point man in samurai sword attack

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A 32-year-old Stevens Point man was sentenced to 17 years in prison Friday for attacking another man with a samurai sword.

A jury convicted Joshua Bella of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary in the attack following a four-day trial.

Bella was accused of breaking into John Richart's home on May 1, 2014, and stabbing him three times with the sword. Richart's roommates tackled Bella and the victim survived the attack.

The two men knew each other. Richart kicked Bella out of the halfway house he owned after Bella refused a urine analysis, according to the criminal complaint.

Bella told investigators he had been drinking, went to Richart's home but he had "no idea why he was there" or how he got there, the complaint said.

A judge ordered Bella to serve 15 years on extended supervision after he is released from prison and to pay nearly $11,000 in restitution to the victim for medical bills.