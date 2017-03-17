SCAM ALERT: Marshfield Police warn of possible advertising swind - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

SCAM ALERT: Marshfield Police warn of possible advertising swindle

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
MARSHFIELD (WAOW) -

Marshfield Police are asking the public to use caution and remain vigilant of a possible scam that is making the rounds in the area. 

Assistant Chief Patrick Zeps said that a company identifying itself as Sports Media is calling residents asking for a $149 donation. 

In exchange, the company is claiming that it will provide advertising space at Marshfield School District's athletic venues. 

Zeps said the district reported the possible scam to police and reported that they have no connection to the calls and would never solicit money over the phone. 

"Be weary when someone is going to ask you for personal banking information," Zeps said. "Take some time to research [the company] and make sure that's a legitimate company and don't ever give that information out." 

Police said nobody has given any money to the company, so far.

