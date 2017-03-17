Junction City Hmong family speaks out after incident with neighbor

A Hmong family at the center of, what police are calling, a racially-motivated threat that led to a stand-off are speaking out, saying they are scared to be in their own home.

Mai Houa Moua and her husband Nhai Vue Yang are talking about what life was like living next door to their neighbor 80-year-old Henry Kaminski.

They said they had to leave Laos after the Vietnam War for safety and are now forced to leave their Junction City home.

"When he would come out to take the dog out, he would just go straight and do that," Moua told Newsline 9 in her native tongue with the help of a translator. "[He] would not turn and look at us."

"I've always thought that's fine. We can learn to love each other as neighbors without even speaking," said Moua's husband Nhai Vue Yang. "With this, I don't even know what to think."

They claim that they were targets of his because they were Hmong.

The family does not have any plans of returning to the home any time soon.

Newsline 9 spoke with Kaminski at his Junction City home earlier in the week but declined to interview based on the advice of his lawyer. However, Kaminski said there is another side to the story.