SPASH heads to State final aiming for THREE-peat

In a physical, tightly-contested game against Madison Memorial in the Division 1 State semifinals in Madison Friday, the SPASH Panthers came away with the win, 48-41, earning a third-straight appearance in finals.

The Panthers, the defending D-1 State champions, held a four-point lead at halftime, up 26-22, but after a 9-0 run by Memorial, lost the lead early in the second-half. Shortly after forfeiting the edge, however, SPASH took it right back thanks to three-point shot from junior Drew Blair. The Panthers would never relinquish the lead.

"We like to play a little faster and a little bit more offensively and score a few more points, but I was pleased that we were able to win a grinder type of game tonight against a team that kind of likes to play that way," SPASH head coach Scott Anderson said. "I give our guys a ton of credit for persevering and grinding that one out tonight and finding a way to win."

"Really physical game," SPASH junior forward Sam Hausers said. "We rebounded really well and that was kind of one of the points that we were really focusing on before the game. It was just kind of a grind it out win and just a really good win."

If SPASH can get one more win, they'll become just the second team ever from North Central Wisconsin to win three consecutive State titles. SPASH will face fellow D-1 State finalist Arrowhead in the State final tomorrow at Kohl Center, game time is at 8:15 p.m. You can watch it right here on Newsline 9.