Dons fall in State semi - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Dons fall in State semi

Posted:

The Marshfield Columbus Catholic boys basketball team fell to the Barneveld Eagles today in the Division 5 State semifinal, 72-52.

The Dons and Eagles trades shots in the first half and much into the second. It was a four-point game at the half and was closely contested until the clock ticked down to seven minutes in the second half. An 11-0 Barneveld run swung the momentum in the Eagles favor and the Dons were never able to recover.

"I thought there were a few times we were catching the ball and we weren't ready to shoot it and there were a few times we just passed up shots," Columbus Catholic coach Joe Konieczny said. "There was never any rhythm offensively."

"They played really good," Dons senior Tyler Feurlinger said. "They were all in unity with each other and there were just no openings today."
 

    

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.