Dons fall in State semi

The Marshfield Columbus Catholic boys basketball team fell to the Barneveld Eagles today in the Division 5 State semifinal, 72-52.

The Dons and Eagles trades shots in the first half and much into the second. It was a four-point game at the half and was closely contested until the clock ticked down to seven minutes in the second half. An 11-0 Barneveld run swung the momentum in the Eagles favor and the Dons were never able to recover.

"I thought there were a few times we were catching the ball and we weren't ready to shoot it and there were a few times we just passed up shots," Columbus Catholic coach Joe Konieczny said. "There was never any rhythm offensively."

"They played really good," Dons senior Tyler Feurlinger said. "They were all in unity with each other and there were just no openings today."

