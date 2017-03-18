Green Bay Packers Foundation readies to give funds to groups

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- The Green Bay Packers Foundation will focus on programs and projects that deal with hunger, homelessness, seniors and other human services areas when it makes hundreds of thousands of dollar in charitable contributions this year.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports the foundation awarded $800,000 in grants to 316 civic and charitable groups across Wisconsin last year.

Organizations have until June 1 to apply to be a part of this year's grants. The deadline occurs one month earlier than in past years.

Next year, the grants' focus will be on arts and culture, athletics and education. In 2019, the focus will be on animal welfare, civic and community programs, the environment, and health and wellness, including domestic violence as well as alcohol and drug abuse.