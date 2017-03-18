Changes to Affordable Care Act may effect entrepreneurs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- As Republicans in Congress work to revise the Affordable Care Act, some members of Madison's startup and entrepreneurial community are watching closely with apprehension.

Aaron Olver, the managing director of the University Research Park, tells The Capital Times that the lack of focus on self-employed people and entrepreneurs is concerning, especially when considering the economic impact they have.

Donna Friedsam, the health policy programs director for the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, says despite a link between entrepreneurship and the Affordable Care Act, it hasn't really come up in the debate over health care.

According to the White House, about 1 in 5 customers of the Affordable Care Act are self-employed or entrepreneurs.