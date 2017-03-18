Torgerson trial: Torgerson says he didn't kill Low in phone recording

The man accused of killing a Wausau woman six and a half years ago and burying her body in Forest County woods said in a phone call that he didn't intend to do it.

Jurors heard recordings of phone calls Kristopher Torgerson made while he was in jail. Torgerson is accused of killing 22-year-old Stephanie Low in 2010.

Those phone recordings took place in 2015 between Torgerson and Yvonne Wadinski.

"In no way and no part did I intentionally decide to rob her and I did not intentionally take her life," you can hear Torgerson say in the recording.

Yvonne is the mother of Andrea Wadinski, who was dating Torgerson in 2010 when Low went missing.

The defense played part of the phone recording where Torgerson can be heard saying "I didn't do it."

Two expert witnesses also testified today on video surveillance taken outside a bar near Low's apartment to try and determine what type of car was passing by.

Torgerson, 37, faces three charges in Low's death - first-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery and hiding a corpse. An Eau Claire County jury was picked to hear the evidence because of excessive publicity about the case in Marathon County.

Testimony continues Monday.