Paris airport suspect known to anti-terror force

PARIS (AP) -- The Latest on incident at Orly Airport in Paris where a man was shot to death after attempting to seize a soldier's weapon (all times local):

3:00 p.m.

A French official connected to the investigation confirms media reports identifying the Orly Airport attacker as Ziyed Ben Belgacem, a 39-year-old born in France.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss the suspected attacker's identity.

France Info radio, on its website, identified him as Ziyed Ben Belgacem, which the official confirmed to the AP. Le Parisien newspaper named him only as Ziyed B. and said he was born in Paris.



2:40 p.m.

The Paris prosecutors' office says the 39-year-old suspected attacker who was shot and killed at Orly Airport had already crossed authorities' radar for suspected Islamic extremism.

Prosecutors say Saturday that the suspect's house was among scores searched in November 2015 in the immediate aftermath of suicide bomb-and-gun attacks that killed 130 people in Paris. Those searches targeted people with suspected radical leanings.

After the airport attack on Saturday, the suspect's father and brother were detained by police for questioning -- part of standard police operations in such cases.

2:25 p.m.

French President Francois Hollande says investigators will determine whether the Orly Airport attacker "had a terrorist plot behind him."

Hollande ruled out any link between Saturday's attack and the upcoming French presidential election in April and May, noting that France has been battling the threat of extremism for several years.

He says the attack shows that France's policy of having military patrols guarding public sites "is essential," and that the nation "must remain extremely vigilant."

2:10 p.m.

Flights are gradually resuming from Paris' Orly Airport, in the wake of Saturday's attack by a man who was killed as he tried to take a soldier's weapon.

The Paris airport authority, ADP, says the first flight from the reopened airport's West Terminal was bound for Pau in the French southwest at 1:34 p.m. (1234 GMT), five hours after soldiers shot and killed the attacker.

Flights are yet to resume at the airport's South Terminal.