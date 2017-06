PRINCETON, Wis. (AP) -- Princeton police say they are investigating the death of a person found in a house fire as a homicide.

Police say on Saturday that crews found a body while investigating a Monday house fire.

The Green Lake County Coroner's Office has not released the person's name or cause of death, but preliminary autopsy findings lead authorities to believe it was a homicide.

Police say one person has been arrested in Florida by state and federal agents.

The investigation is ongoing.