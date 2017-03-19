SPASH rolls Arrowhead in State final en route to historic THREE-peat

For the third year straight the SPASH boys basketball team found itself in the Division 1 State final and for the third consecutive year came away with a gold ball, defeating Arrowhead, 86-56, at the Kohl Center in Madison Saturday night.

The Panthers came out of gate hot and stayed that way for two whole halves of basketball. SPASH opened the game with a 13-0 run and led at the half, 48-20, having scored more points than they had in their entire State semifinal game against Madison Memorial. The Panthers were led by junior forward Joey Hauser, who scored 19 of the Panthers' first 23 points. Hauser had 23 first-half points and would finish the contest with a game-high 33 with 21 rebounds.

It was the team's first half performance that set the tone for the game, as a 26-point lead created a hole the Arrowhead Warhawks were never able to climb out of.

"I was worried a little bit throughout the day how we were going to guard them -- they're really good offensively," SPASH head coach Scott Anderson said during his postgame presser. "So to hold them to 20 [in the first half] was outstanding -- They played really beautiful basketball, and I'm really proud of my guys tonight."

With the win, the Panthers became just the eighth team is Wisconsin prep hoops history to ever win three straight State championships, and just the second from North Central Wisconsin, joining Marathon's decorated teams of the 1970s.