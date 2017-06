SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) -- Police have recovered a man's body from the Sheboygan River in Sheboygan.

The Sheboygan County Dive Team helped recovered the body Sunday morning. USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports the body has been identified, but authorities are withholding the man's name until his family is notified.

Authorities are investigating the death but say it does not appear suspicious and there is no danger to the public.