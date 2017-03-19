Special Olympics sectional held in Stevens Point - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Special Olympics sectional held in Stevens Point

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

Hundreds of players battled it out on Sunday for a chance at heading to the state Special Olympics basketball tournament. 

Organizers said 59 teams in 15 separate divisions hit the court at UW-Stevens Point for the sectional final. 

The top team from each division is guaranteed a spot in the tournament while other competitors will be selected through a lottery system. 

Ellen Daniels is the athletic director for the region and said the tournament is as serious and competitive as you can get. 

"We have fantastic coaches out there that keep them focused and keep them in the right direction," Daniels said. "Just like any other team, they get frustrated, you know, if they miss a basket." 

Daniels said the state tournament begins at the end of the month.

