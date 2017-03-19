SPASH basketball honored with hometown greeting after state title

The division one state basketball champions returned to north Central Wisconsin and was greeted by more than 100 loyal fans.

Led by police and fire escort, the SPASH boys basketball team was honored by friends, family and fellow students after a thrilling win over Arrowhead on Saturday to take home the gold ball.

"They work so hard and they spend so much time and sacrifice a lot to be an athlete and to work at this and be good," said Head Coach Scott Anderson. "To see that their community and their school appreciate it is very encouraging to the kids."

Saturday marked SPASH's third straight state championship.