Battered by scandal, Marines issue new social media policy

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Marine Corps has issued a longer and more detailed social media policy after being battered by a nude photo-sharing scandal.

Former and current female Marines have reported their photographs and those of women in other services being posted on social media pages without their consent. Investigators are also looking into threatening and obscene comments Marines wrote accompanying the images.

The new policy lays out the professional and legal ramifications for service members culpable of online misconduct. Among the coming changes: a requirement that all Marines sign a statement acknowledging they have read and understand the new guidelines.

The adjustments are designed to give leaders more leeway in prosecuting or punishing offenders.