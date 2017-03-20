Justices to hear property rights dispute over family's land

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court could make it tougher for state and local governments to limit development in coastal areas.

Justices hear arguments Monday in a property rights case that involves a family's effort to sell part of its riverfront land in Wisconsin. The family says conservation rules forbidding the sale stripped the land of its value and the government owes them compensation.

County officials nixed the sale because regulations treat the family's two lots as a single property that can't be split up. Government officials say it's fair to view the property as a whole.

More than 100 cities and counties have similar regulations in place. The case has drawn interest from property rights and business groups that say such rules let the government avoid paying landowners for restricting land use.