Neil Gorsuch facing 'rigorous' confirmation hearing this week

President Donald Trump's nominee to replace Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch, begins his confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee today.

Gorsuch, 49, is a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. He was nominated by President George W. Bush in 2006 and confirmed by the Senate in a voice vote. He clerked for Judge David B. Sentelle on the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and then for Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court. He attended Harvard Law and has a Ph.D. from Oxford, where he was a Marshall scholar.

In legal circles, he's considered a gifted writer. His book, "The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia," examines the legal and ethical issues surrounding assisted suicides. In the book, Gorsuch concludes that any form of euthanasia should not be legalized.

Like Scalia -- who died at the age of 79 in February 2016 -- Gorsuch is a textualist and an originalist. And his views, background and legal writings will be publicly scrutinized over the course of the week long proceedings.

Law professor and legal expert Carl Tobis said he believes the questioning will be "respectful" but "rigorous."

Tobias added that he expects "GOP members to strongly support Gorsuch and to ask questions that make him appear within the mainstream," while Democrats "will ask about areas, issues and views where he might appear to be outside the mainstream. One key area is judicial deference to the Executive generally and this President specifically, deference to administration."

When it comes to religious liberties and access to contraception, Gorsuch is a defender of the First Amendment's free exercise clause, which reads, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."

He has sided with Christian employers and religious organizations in the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby and Little Sisters of the Poor cases, in which the plaintiffs argued for an exemption from the contraception mandate in President Obama's signature health care legislation, the Affordable Care Act, citing their religious beliefs.

In the Hobby Lobby case, Gorsuch wrote, "The ACA's mandate requires them to violate their religious faith by forcing them to lend an impermissible degree of assistance to conduct their religion teaches to be gravely wrong."

When it comes to criminal procedure, he dissented in the United States v. Carlos case, arguing that police officers violated the Fourth Amendment when they entered a home that had a "no trespassing" sign posted.

In a press conference last week, Senate democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, cautioned that Gorsuch has important questions to answer about some of his opinions, most notably "his decisions he wrote that favored the powerful over the powerless."

Schumer last week suggested that he would not support the confirmation of Gorsuch and urged his senate democratic colleagues to do the same.

Gorsuch supporter Leonard Leo of The Federalist Society told ABC News he is confident that" Gorsuch will be confirmed."

The hearing is expected to conclude by the end of the week.