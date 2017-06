Country music legend Alan Jackson is bringing his Honky Tonk Highway Tour to the Resch Center.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Jackson's special guest is singer Lee Ann Womack.

Jackson has a multitude of hits, including "Here in the Real Word"; "Chattahoochee"; "Gone Country"; and "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere".

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24, at 11 a.m.

All tickets cost $59.50.