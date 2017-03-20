Torgerson Trial: Witnesses admit to helping Torgerson hide body

Several witnesses told jurors Monday they helped the man accused of killing 22-year-old Stephanie Low hide her body some 6 1/2 years ago.

Andrea Wadinski kicked off the second week of testimony in the first-degree homicide trial of 37-year-old Kristopher Torgerson, telling a jury she lied to investigators for years about what she knew of Low's disappearance.

Torgerson led investigators to Low's body in a shallow grave in some Forest County woods in 2014.

Wadinski testified she was staying at Torgerson's apartment on the day Low vanished, he came home early in the morning and he told her he did something to Low.

"He said he did something to E's girl, and then he made a motion," Wadinski testified. "He made a motion across his neck."

Wadinski said Torgerson asked her for directions to her mother's cabin in Wabeno. She said she drove there in a separate vehicle and showed him where the cabin was.

Wadinski told the jury that Torgerson buried the body somewhere near the cabin and it took several years for her to tell investigators what she knew about Low's disappearance.

"I was concerned I committed a crime," Wadinski said. "I was more concerned for the life of my children."

Several times, becoming emotional, Wadinski said she was scared of Torgerson and that's why she repeatedly lied to police. Torgerson and Wadinski have a child together.

"I've always had the intention to tell the truth, I am just too afraid of the defendant, or was just too, and still just too afraid of the defendant," said Wadinski.

Richard Hawkins was the second witness of the day, taking the stand late in the afternoon. Hawkins said he was staying at Wadinski's apartment the night Low went missing. He told jurors Torgerson woke him up in the middle of the night and drove him to Low's apartment. When he got inside the apartment, Hawkins said he could see Low laying on the bed and she appeared to be dead.

"I say what did you do to her, and he replied, she didn't give me what I wanted," said Hawkins.

Hawkins said Torgerson asked him to help hide the body.

"I said I can't help you man, I can't do this," said Hawkins. "He said you are in it now."

Hawkins recounted the drive up to Wabeno and how him and Torgerson went and purchased a shovel and buried the body in the forest.

Hawkins will be cross examined by the defense Tuesday morning.