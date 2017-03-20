NFL: Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey found

NEW YORK (AP) -- The search for Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey is over.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Monday that department investigators relying on a tip from an informant tracked Brady's jersey from last month's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons to Mexico. They also found the quarterback's jersey that had gone missing after the Patriots' 2015 Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL says the jerseys were in "possession of a credentialed member of the international media."

The suspect's name was not released.

Acevedo said the theft was the only blemish on an otherwise smooth Super Bowl and "you don't come to Texas and embarrass us here on our own turf."

The jerseys are in the possession of the FBI in Boston, and law enforcement was working to authenticate them. Acevedo said officials were confident the jerseys belonged to Brady.