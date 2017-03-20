The world's oldest billionaire dies

(CNN)-- The world's oldest billionaire has died.

A family spokesman said that David Rockefeller died Monday of congestive heart failure.

He was the last remaining grandchild of John D. Rockefeller who founded Standard Oil.

According to Forbes, David Rockefeller was worth $3.9 billion dollars.

He was known as a banker and philanthropist, earning a PhD in economics and donating millions to the arts.

Rockefeller was 101-years old.

He is survived by five children, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.