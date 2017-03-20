1 killed, 2 children injured in Clark County crash

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (AP) -- One man has died and two children have been seriously injured in a car crash in Clark County.

Sheriff's officials say 30-year-old Aaron Dierich was driving a car that hit a guard rail along Highway 29 at the Withee overpass and went into the ditch.

Dierich died at the scene Sunday. Two children, ages 5 and 8, were in booster seats in the back seat and were taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield.