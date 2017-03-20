Spike Lee calls lack of suitors for Colin Kaepernick 'fishy' - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Spike Lee calls lack of suitors for Colin Kaepernick 'fishy'

   NEW YORK (AP) -- Spike Lee says it's "fishy" that former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains an NFL free agent.

   Kaepernick's season-long protest of the "Star Spangled Banner" ahead of 49ers games became a topic of national debate last season. Kaepernick was protesting police treatment of minorities in the country. He has indicated he plans to stand for the anthem next season.

   Lee wrote on Instagram Sunday that he had brunch with Kaepernick in New York. The director questioned what crime Kaepernick has committed. He says the quarterback's lack of suitors "smells mad fishy to me."

   Lee is suggesting his hometown New York Jets take a look at Kaepernick.

