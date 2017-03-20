Wife: Glen Campbell can no longer play guitar - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wife: Glen Campbell can no longer play guitar

Posted:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -

   NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Glen Campbell's wife says Alzheimer's disease has robbed the 80-year-old singer's ability to play guitar.

   But Kim Campbell tells The Tennessean that her husband occasionally breaks into a solo air guitar routine, which she says is "kind of fun."

   Glen Campbell was diagnosed with the brain-ravaging disease in 2011 and went on a world tour afterward. The singer known for such hits as "Rhinestone Cowboy," "Wichita Lineman" and "Southern Nights" was moved to a long-term care facility in 2014.

   Kim Campbell says he continues to sing, although the words are gibberish and "it's not a melody that we recognize, but you can tell that it's a happy song and he has a song in his heart," so that brings her great comfort.

            

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.