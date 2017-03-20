Teen killed in Clark Co. rollover crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Teen killed in Clark Co. rollover crash

Posted:
By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
TOWNSHIP OF YORK (WAOW)-- A teenager is dead after a crash in Clark County over the weekend.

The sheriff's department was called to Romadka avenue in the Township of York around 1:30 Sunday morning.

The initial investigation shows the driver David Vesel, 18, lost control of the car he was driving and rolled into a ditch, hitting a power pole.

Two people in the back of the car walked away unhurt, but the front passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Vesel died at the scene. 

