DA: Antigo man, 21, writes, "If I could kill a cop, I'd do it."

ANTIGO (WAOW) - A 21-year-old Antigo man accused of walking into two Roman Catholic churches, yelling racial slurs during services and painting a racial slur and profanity on outside walls of a third church faces a new accusation - making a terrorist threat.

Jacob Rydberg threatened to kill police in comments on his Facebook page last week, according to a criminal complaint.

In one rant about "(expletive) police," Rydberg wrote, "There are ways to kill a pig and never get caught, ya know," the complaint said. "If I could kill a cop, I'd do it, I'd do it right now....I wouldn't be mean about it; I'd just stick a gun up his head and blow his brains down his throat."

Rydberg received a ticket from an Antigo police officer March 14, citing him for operating while suspended, the complaint said.

Rydberg's Facebook page on March 15 also referred to a "church lady" who he claimed alerted police about him, the complaint said. He said he would find out where she lived and ("expletive) your truck up" and find someone to sexually assault her.

"You don't (expletive) with me," the complaint quoted him as writing.

The maximum punishment for making a terrorist threat that creates an unreasonable and substantial risk of causing public panic or fear is 3 1/2 years in prison, the complaint said.

Rydberg is to return to court May 12 for an adjourned initial appearance, according to online Langlade County court records.

In November, Rydberg was charged with two felonies - criminal damage to religious property and contributing to the delinquency of a child - and four misdemeanors - three counts of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property - in incidents that occurred Nov. 19.

According to that complaint, Rydberg told investigators he went into St. Mary and Hyacinth Catholic Church and St. John's Catholic Church during separate Saturday night services and yelled racial slurs using the word n-----.

He told police that between the incidents he bought some spray paint and vandalized two walls of Liberty Baptist Church with a racial slur and profanity, the complaint said.

He told investigators three juveniles were involved in different parts of the incidents, the complaint said.

The complaint offered no indication why the incidents occurred.

Rydberg's next court appearance on those charges is also May 12.