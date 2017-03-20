4-year-old boy accidentally hangs himself in Minnesota store - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

4-year-old boy accidentally hangs himself in Minnesota store

Posted:
WISN -

Police say a 4-year-old boy accidentally hanged himself while alone in the changing room of a Minnesota thrift store.

Authorities say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at Again Thrift & More in Mankato, operated by the Minnesota Valley Action Council.

Relatives have started an online fundraising effort to cover funeral expenses for the boy, identified as Ryu Pena.

Police Cmdr. Daniel Schisel says the boy apparently got the hooded sweatshirt he was wearing caught on a hanger attached to a wall. Emergency responders took the boy to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Schisel tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune family members, who live in nearby St. James, were in the store at the time. He calls the death "a tragic accident" and says no charges are being pursued.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.