Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum finalist for national medal

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum is one of 15 museums named as a finalist for a national medal awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, recognizing service to the community.

It's the second consecutive year the museum was named a finalist. This year's group includes only three art museums.

For 23 years, the award has celebrated museums and libraries that demonstrate extraordinary and innovative approaches to public service and are making a difference in communities, according to the Institute of Museum and Library Services

The institute is a federal agency supporting the nation's 123,000 libraries and approximately 35,000 museums.

The national medal winner will be announced later this spring in Washington, D.C.

Woodson Art Museum Director Kathy Kelsey Foley said being a finalist is among the highest forms of validation for museums. "We are grateful beyond words."

Other finalists are:

-Alaska Department of Education and Early Development (Alaska State Museums), Juneau.

-Children's Museum Tucson, Tucson, Ariz.

-Lawrence Hall of Science, Berkeley, Califo.

-Pretend City Children’s Museum, Irvine, Calif.

-Peralta Hacienda Historical Park, Oakland, Calif.

-Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, San Diego, Calif.

-Aspen Art Museum, Aspen, Colo.

-Orlando Science Center, Orlando, Fla.

-Chicago Academy of Sciences/Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago

-Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, Skokie, Ill.

-Detroit Zoological Society, Royal Oak, Mich.

-Mississippi Children's Museum, Jackson, Miss.

-Discovery Place, Charlotte, N.C.

Children's Museum of Manhattan, New York.