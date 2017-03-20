Five years in prison for Wis. Rapids man for 2015 bar shooting - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Five years in prison for Wis. Rapids man for 2015 bar shooting

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
Connect

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - A Wisconsin Rapids man convicted in a bar shooting that wounded a man he knew was sentenced to five years in prison Monday, a court official said.

Diondrell M. Hale, 28, pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless injury in the Dec. 12, 2015, shooting at Big Al's Tavern. In a plea deal, the more serious charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide was dropped.

Police said Hale fled the scene after the shooting, which injured a 21-year-old man and hospitalized him for a time. Investigators gave no motive for the shooting.

A judge ordered Hale to serve five years on extended supervision when he is released from prison.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.