Five years in prison for Wis. Rapids man for 2015 bar shooting

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - A Wisconsin Rapids man convicted in a bar shooting that wounded a man he knew was sentenced to five years in prison Monday, a court official said.

Diondrell M. Hale, 28, pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless injury in the Dec. 12, 2015, shooting at Big Al's Tavern. In a plea deal, the more serious charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide was dropped.

Police said Hale fled the scene after the shooting, which injured a 21-year-old man and hospitalized him for a time. Investigators gave no motive for the shooting.

A judge ordered Hale to serve five years on extended supervision when he is released from prison.