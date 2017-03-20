Dylan Yang seeks new trial in fatal teen stabbing

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A Wausau teenager sentenced to 13 years in prison wants the conviction thrown out and the case retried in juvenile court, according to newly filed documents.

Harry Hertel and Sarah Harless, attorneys for Dylan Yang, filed the motion seeking a new trial last week.

Yang was sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing Isaiah Powell to death in 2015 during a confrontation of juveniles outside Yang's home.

His attorneys argue Yang's trial attorney, Jay Kronenwetter, was ineffective, in part for failing to try to move the case to juvenile court, where punishments are far less severe.

The attorneys contend:

-Kronenwetter's campaign for mayor of Wausau and his arrest for driving without a license before the trial was a distraction.

-Kronenwetter didn't keep the teenager well informed and failed to give any evidence to Yang's mother.

-Kronenwetter didn't give enough evidence to support his theory that Yang was acting in self-defense. Yang's mother says she supplied Kronenwetter with a list of people who might testify that Yang was bullied, but Kronenwetter didn't call any witnesses at trial.

No date has been set for a judge to consider the motion.