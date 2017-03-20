Milwaukee foster mom accused of abusing 3-month-old boy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN)-- A Milwaukee foster mom faces a felony charge of physical abuse to a child after a 3-month-old boy in her care was found to have fractures to both of his arms and legs and damage to his mouth, a criminal complaint said.

Dominique Lindsey, of the 6800 block of North Darien Street, faces up to 40 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines if convicted.

According to the charging document, the 32-year-old is seen on March 12 surveillance video handling the child in a rough manner. At one point she picked up a car seat with the boy inside, walked to the front door of the home and dropped the car seat on the floor, the complaint said.

It further described that Lindsey held the baby by his arms, carried him to a bassinette and threw him inside.

When confronted by a detective, Lindsey admitted that "she used way too much force and was acting out of frustration."

The boy's injuries were both new and healing, indicating a pattern of abuse.

The child has been in foster care since birth because of his mother's drug addiction and inability to care for her children, the complaint said.