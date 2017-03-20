Man cited for dognapping in Lincoln Co.

A Merrill man was ticketed on Friday after police said he stole somebody's dog.

The dog was taken from a rural home about 20 miles north of Merrill.

Authorities went to a nearby home where they found the dog, but it is unclear why the canine was stolen.

Lt. Tim Fischer from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department said that in his 23 years on the force, he's never seen anything like this.

"Somebody decides they want something that somebody else wants and somebody becomes a victim and somebody becomes a suspect," said Fischer. "In this case, it happens to be a dog which, as we know, can become a certain member of the family."

Fischer said the dog has been returned to its rightful owner.

The ticket given to the 27-year-old man carries a fine of at least $200.

The man was also cited for trespassing.