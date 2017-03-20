Man in critical condition after Merrill bar beating

Family members say a man is in critical, but stable, condition after he was attacked outside a Merrill bar on Main Street early Saturday morning.

Matt Meisner, 32, was out at DAT Bar celebrating St. Patrick's Day with friends until someone found him outside unconscious. Friends and family said they do not know what happened.

Meisner is now in a medically induced coma after his family said he was punched in the face, fell and smacked his head on the concrete.

It all happened at around 1:00 a.m.

Meisner underwent brain surgery and is expected to be in the hospital for at least two months before entering intensive physical therapy, according to friends.

Meisner is uninsured and a Go Fund Me page has kicked off a raised over $1,000 in just 24 hours.

Eric Ott is a good friend of Meisner and the man behind setting up the page.

"This is kind of a nonsense thing to happen to him. He didn't go to the bar asking this to happen to him," Ott said. "There's going to be huge costs here. I mean, he's going to be in the hospital for months."

Meisner's mother, Louann, said she wants the person responsible for the attack to be brought to justice, but is more concerned about her son's health at this point.

She's grateful for all of the support given from all over the country.

"I didn't realize how many truly good friends he's got," she said. "He'll come through this. I know he will."

The Merrill Police Department are currently investigating the case as a battery.

The agency declined to comment, citing the early stages of the investigation.