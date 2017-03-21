Getting to the Sweet 16 will cost you

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers are headed to New York City for the Sweet 16.

Getting to the Big Apple could take a bite out of your budget.

Jim Bryce, Jr. with Ticket King in Milwaukee says there are more tickets up for grab,s because favorites like Villanova and Duke are out.

"For Wisconsin people, they're gonna show up no matter where," he says." If you want to get in the door right now, give or take, $200 to $250."

The airports in Madison and Milwaukee both fly to La Guardia.

The cheapest round trip flight we found on Expedia from Thursday to Sunday would cost about $340 dollars.

Hotels around Madison Square Garden run about $120 a night.