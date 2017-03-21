Wisconsin justices' votes unknown for first time in 40 years

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Supreme Court has released a highly unusual decision in which none of the justices identified how they ruled for the first time in nearly 40 years.

The court issued a two-sentence opinion Tuesday saying it had reached a 3-3 tie in a dispute between a cargo company's co-owners. The ruling noted that Justice Dan Kelly didn't participate but didn't say how any of the justices voted.

Liberal-leaning Justice Shirley Abrahamson wrote a concurrence noting the ruling was the first time since 1979 there was a tie vote in which the court didn't state the names of the participating justices and how each voted. She accused the court of changing its historical practices.

Asked for an explanation, a court spokesman referred a reporter to the ruling.

