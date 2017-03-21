Man arrested after shooting WKOW photojournalist with pellet gun

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 51-year-old man has been arrested after shooting a pellet gun at a photojournalist at our Madison affiliate, WKOW.

On Sunday, a WKOW employee was filming the scene of a duplex fire on Larry Lane in the town of Burke when he was struck from behind by a pellet.

Dane County Sheriff's deputies, who were already on the scene of the fire, responded to the area where the shots were coming from and spoke with witnesses.

On Monday, deputies questioned Jeffery S. Lovick, who admitted to shooting at the television news crews because he felt they were infringing on his property.

The WKOW employee says the neighbor of the fire invited the camera crews on her property to film the damage when the shooting happened.

According to a report, Lovick was arrested on suspicion of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

"Our photojournalist was doing his job, covering a fire as a journalist," said WKOW News Director Ed Reams, "No one deserves to be targeted like this for just doing their job."

The victim, a WKOW employee, sustained minor injuries.