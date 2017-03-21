Owner of wolf-dogs in Crandon charged in jailhouse drug scheme

CRANDON (WAOW) - A 52-year-old Crandon woman from whose home nearly 40 wolf-dogs and some sickly horses were removed was charged with conspiracy to help smuggle some drugs into the Forest County Jail just days before the animal raid, according to a criminal complaint.

Patricia Kirker was charged with five felonies in the March 8 incident that involved morphine and hydromophone from prescriptions of hers that she gave to a 22-year-old inmate to take into the jail when he returned from a work assignment, the complaint said. A search of the inmate recovered 22 pills.

A woman who helped coordinate the pill exchange with the inmate told investigators that Kirker told her the inmate could sell them for $115 per pill, the complaint said. The inmate said the pills were for his use.

The Forest County Sheriff's Department and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals removed wolf-dogs and horses from Kirker's property on County Road S last Friday in a probe into animal cruelty - three days after the drug charges were filed..

The animals were found living in deplorable conditions and many were kept on chains without a way to get food or water, ASPCA said. A wolf-dog hybrid is part dog and part wolf and can potentially be dangerous pets.

Online Forest County court records indicate no charges have been filed against Kirker in that raid but she has been routinely ticketed for allowing dogs to run loose, the most recent one issued March 13.

Kirker is to make her first court appearance on the drug charges March 29.