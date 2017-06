An adult male has reportedly died at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility.

Information shared by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said an autopsy would be performed on the body on Wednesday to determine a cause of death.

The Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility, at 1015 North 10th Street, is a state prison for men owned and operated by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. It opened in 2001 and has a capacity of 1,040 men.